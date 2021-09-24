Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) CEO Scott L. Thompson Sells 200,000 Shares

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE TPX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.37. 1,271,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,258. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPX. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,551,000 after acquiring an additional 199,818 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,788,000 after acquiring an additional 107,381 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 107.9% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 208,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 108,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.