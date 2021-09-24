Flow Price Tops $17.02 (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Flow coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.02 or 0.00039582 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and $148.02 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00072557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00109493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00149628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,895.81 or 0.99759186 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.11 or 0.06835238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.93 or 0.00781249 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 64,444,582 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “?Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

