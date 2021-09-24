Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) versus Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) and Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.1% of Ellington Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Ellington Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Video River Networks has a beta of -0.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Financial has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Video River Networks and Ellington Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video River Networks 19.13% 269.53% 60.38% Ellington Financial 155.44% 9.96% 2.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Video River Networks and Ellington Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video River Networks $1.63 million 7.88 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Ellington Financial $111.87 million 8.36 $25.00 million $1.63 11.45

Ellington Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Video River Networks and Ellington Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Ellington Financial 0 2 5 0 2.71

Ellington Financial has a consensus target price of $16.56, indicating a potential downside of 11.24%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than Video River Networks.

Summary

Ellington Financial beats Video River Networks on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc. operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

