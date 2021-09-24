COTI (COTI) Market Cap Reaches $452.28 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. COTI has a total market cap of $452.28 million and approximately $793.85 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, COTI has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. One COTI coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00072557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00109493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00149628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,895.81 or 0.99759186 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.11 or 0.06835238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.93 or 0.00781249 BTC.

About COTI

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official website is coti.io . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

