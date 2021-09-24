Analysts Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.59) and the highest is ($1.23). Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 156.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($3.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.02) to ($4.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,356 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 106,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 490.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 116,897 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,020,000 after acquiring an additional 352,000 shares during the period.

ENTA traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $56.00. 112,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,421. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $59.23.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

