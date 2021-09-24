LABS Group (LABS) Price Tops $0.0088 on Exchanges

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, LABS Group has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $18.28 million and approximately $548,198.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00072557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00109493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00149628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,895.81 or 0.99759186 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.11 or 0.06835238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.93 or 0.00781249 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

