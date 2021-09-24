Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $152.89

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $152.89 and last traded at $152.46, with a volume of 11974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $638.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,350,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 64,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

