Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $4.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.86. 73,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,161. The company has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.18. Accenture has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $345.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.29.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

