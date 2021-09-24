Hamilton Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 511,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,055 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,177,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,598,000 after buying an additional 207,935 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 71,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 62,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $73.58. 901,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,458,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $186.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.