C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Elena Prokupets Sells 19,180 Shares

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Elena Prokupets sold 19,180 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $966,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Elena Prokupets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Elena Prokupets sold 10,321 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $517,494.94.

On Friday, September 17th, Elena Prokupets sold 10,840 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $542,542.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Elena Prokupets sold 54,193 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $2,645,702.26.

On Monday, September 13th, Elena Prokupets sold 6,660 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $333,466.20.

On Friday, September 10th, Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Elena Prokupets sold 4,257 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $191,607.57.

On Thursday, July 29th, Elena Prokupets sold 11,336 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $510,120.00.

C4 Therapeutics stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,793. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. The business had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

CCCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

