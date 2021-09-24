Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Raised by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,890 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.1% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $220,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $10.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $620.23. The company had a trading volume of 94,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,763. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.68. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,487 shares of company stock worth $2,681,010. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

