$37.35 Million in Sales Expected for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to announce $37.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.10 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $31.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year sales of $146.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $150.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $189.14 million, with estimates ranging from $184.40 million to $195.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The business had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $407,783.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,657.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,813 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

Shares of NSTG stock traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $49.75. 18,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,500. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.70. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.14.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

