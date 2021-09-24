Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 12.21%.
Shares of AEHR traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 781,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,666. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.02 million, a P/E ratio of -160.56 and a beta of 1.46. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $12.55.
In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 25,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 17,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $98,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,009.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,456 shares of company stock valued at $527,552 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEHR. TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.
About Aehr Test Systems
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
Featured Article: Operating Income
Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.