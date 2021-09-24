Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 12.21%.

Shares of AEHR traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 781,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,666. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.02 million, a P/E ratio of -160.56 and a beta of 1.46. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $12.55.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 25,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 17,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $98,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,009.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,456 shares of company stock valued at $527,552 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Aehr Test Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEHR. TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

