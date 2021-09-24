Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:MTN traded up $24.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $352.05. The stock had a trading volume of 28,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,421. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 128.18 and a beta of 1.31. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $208.72 and a twelve month high of $338.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vail Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Vail Resorts worth $22,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.92.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

