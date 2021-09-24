AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%.

AvalonBay Communities has increased its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. AvalonBay Communities has a payout ratio of 103.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $8.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

AVB stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.34. The company had a trading volume of 29,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,403. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.07 and a 200 day moving average of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.06.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

