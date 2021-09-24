Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,893 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after acquiring an additional 941,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,348,000 after acquiring an additional 306,210 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 74.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,845,000 after acquiring an additional 294,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after acquiring an additional 246,129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $24.79. 30,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,564. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

