Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.67. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion.

TEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

NYSE TEVA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,873,733. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 51.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

