Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.18 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will report $90.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.13 million. Coherus BioSciences posted sales of $113.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year sales of $355.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $351.55 million to $360.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $410.17 million, with estimates ranging from $367.65 million to $457.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. The firm had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.65 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHRS shares. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,020,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,245,000 after buying an additional 810,277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth $5,894,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 231.8% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 329,251 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 17.9% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,101,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,706,000 after buying an additional 318,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,504,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,294,000 after buying an additional 308,905 shares in the last quarter.

CHRS traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 19,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,575. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

