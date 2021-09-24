AMEPAY Tops 24 Hour Volume of $335,395.00 (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $335,395.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AMEPAY has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00071757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00109805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00148935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,914.68 or 1.00016550 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,922.44 or 0.06811015 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.36 or 0.00781582 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.