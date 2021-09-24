The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,414 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of Ergoteles LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $38,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.4% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 84,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 88,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.70. The company had a trading volume of 268,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,970,795. The stock has a market cap of $348.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.77 and its 200 day moving average is $137.42.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

