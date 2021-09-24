PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. PJT Partners posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PJT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $909,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.10. 1,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day moving average is $73.23. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $81.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

