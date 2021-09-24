PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. PJT Partners posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PJT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $909,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.10. 1,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day moving average is $73.23. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $81.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Read More: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.