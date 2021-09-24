Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will announce $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. The Charles Schwab reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,043,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,177,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 527,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,376,169. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $31,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.51. 492,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,270,051. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.21. The firm has a market cap of $136.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

