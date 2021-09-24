Ergoteles LLC Makes New $30.57 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,567,000. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Ergoteles LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $63,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $12.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,848.76. 35,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,628. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,409.85 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,792.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2,499.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,378 shares of company stock worth $373,253,187 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

