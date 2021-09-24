Zacks: Analysts Expect Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) will report $40,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60,000.00 and the lowest is $30,000.00. Onconova Therapeutics posted sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full year sales of $220,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $210,000.00, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $300,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Onconova Therapeutics.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ONTX shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,693,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,028 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,822,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 778,421 shares during the period. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONTX traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. 257,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,145. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.74.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

