-$0.52 EPS Expected for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.58). NanoString Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $83,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $447,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,813. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.81. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

