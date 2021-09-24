The Sandbox Tops 1-Day Volume of $186.03 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001588 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $601.08 million and approximately $186.03 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00039606 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.75 or 0.00885556 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

