Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.09. Computer Task Group reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

In other news, Director James R. Helvey III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Computer Task Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Computer Task Group by 94.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Computer Task Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.06. 737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,625. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $123.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

