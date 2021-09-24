Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $269.09 Million

Analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to announce sales of $269.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.79 million to $355.00 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $173.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $765.00 million to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $294.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%.

LPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

LPI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,208. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 4.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.64. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $99.26.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

