Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.29). South Jersey Industries reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SJI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

NYSE SJI traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.78. The company had a trading volume of 29,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,181. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 72.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 296.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 125,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 36.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 30,837 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 17.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 207,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

