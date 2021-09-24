Analysts Anticipate Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to post $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Canadian Solar posted sales of $914.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $5.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

CSIQ has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,291,392 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $461,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,975 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 73.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,822,633 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,727,000 after purchasing an additional 773,429 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 81.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,664,886 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,653,000 after purchasing an additional 746,850 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth $27,801,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth $27,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.75. 48,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.45.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

