Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Issues Earnings Results

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.98. 182,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048,201. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.30. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trip.com Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.77.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.