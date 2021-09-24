Tiger King Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.96 Million (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Tiger King has a market cap of $6.96 million and $118,370.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tiger King has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00072090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00108899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00149276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,341.03 or 0.99785684 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.81 or 0.06801021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.85 or 0.00782071 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,250,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

