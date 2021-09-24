$0.79 EPS Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $1.06. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $97.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,273. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.19. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

