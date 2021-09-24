Lunyr (LUN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10,879.00

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Lunyr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC on exchanges. Lunyr has a market cap of $429,589.07 and $10,879.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lunyr has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00053681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00124260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00044184 BTC.

About Lunyr

LUN is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

