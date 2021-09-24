Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will report sales of $69.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.50 million. Duck Creek Technologies reported sales of $58.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $258.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.30 million to $259.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $300.87 million, with estimates ranging from $298.62 million to $303.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,716. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -186.65. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $428,001.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $67,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 546,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,058,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,090 shares of company stock valued at $7,550,889 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,293,000 after buying an additional 2,091,448 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,785,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 217.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 88,473 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 93,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.