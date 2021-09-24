Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.06 Million

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will report sales of $69.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.50 million. Duck Creek Technologies reported sales of $58.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $258.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.30 million to $259.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $300.87 million, with estimates ranging from $298.62 million to $303.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,716. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -186.65. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $428,001.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $67,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 546,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,058,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,090 shares of company stock valued at $7,550,889 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,293,000 after buying an additional 2,091,448 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,785,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 217.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 88,473 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 93,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.