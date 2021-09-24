Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,558,807 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.5% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $510,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,040,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.81 and a 200 day moving average of $81.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.77.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock worth $17,808,800. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

