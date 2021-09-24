Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.4% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $132,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Alphabet by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after buying an additional 197,838 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after buying an additional 191,361 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,846.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,829.26. The stock had a trading volume of 27,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,959. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,925.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,761.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2,460.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

