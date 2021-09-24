Quilter Plc Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,957 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Walmart by 552.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Walmart by 136.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Walmart by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 24.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

WMT traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $142.98. 133,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,254,075. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.82 and a 200-day moving average of $141.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,051,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $145,460,880.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,925,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,161,209 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,106,173. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

