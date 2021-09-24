Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives $125.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.16. The company had a trading volume of 149,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,339. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.54 and its 200 day moving average is $114.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $81.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

