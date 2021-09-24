Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Banco Santander (SAN)

Banco Santander (NYSE: SAN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/21/2021 – Banco Santander was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services."

9/20/2021 – Banco Santander was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/20/2021 – Banco Santander was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

9/18/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.70 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $3.10 price target on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2021 – Banco Santander was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/2/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

8/28/2021 – Banco Santander was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/27/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

8/14/2021 – Banco Santander was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/10/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Banco Santander was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/3/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

7/31/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a “buy” rating.

SAN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,359. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

