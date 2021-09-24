Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 387,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,165,000. Darling Ingredients makes up approximately 0.6% of Ergoteles LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,077 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,886,000 after purchasing an additional 213,568 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,837,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,726,000 after buying an additional 201,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,719,000 after buying an additional 353,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,728,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,663,000 after buying an additional 476,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.91. 40,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,866. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.29.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

