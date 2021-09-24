Brokerages Anticipate Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Equities analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to report ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.49). Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 95%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 56.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVDL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. 20,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.31. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

