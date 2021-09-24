Zacks: Analysts Expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Kadmon posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KDMN. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kadmon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of KDMN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 49,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,730. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kadmon by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Kadmon by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kadmon by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kadmon by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Kadmon by 21.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

