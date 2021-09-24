Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,862 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $59,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 95,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherent by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Coherent by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Coherent by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COHR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.20.

COHR traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $255.03. 2,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,438. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.06 and its 200-day moving average is $256.53. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 1.59. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

