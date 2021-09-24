Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FATE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $4,648,315. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.58. 57,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.95. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

