Onooks (OOKS) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last Week

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Onooks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Onooks has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and $150,614.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Onooks has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,140,204 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onooks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

