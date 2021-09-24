Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.07 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $3.17 million and $2.07 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00071889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00109113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00149431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,378.91 or 0.99897278 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.75 or 0.06809472 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.96 or 0.00777793 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

