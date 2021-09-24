Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director Sells C$12,000.00 in Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director John Robert Finbow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 720,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,762,336.

John Robert Finbow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,400 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total value of C$11,340.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, John Robert Finbow sold 2,400 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$19,524.00.

On Friday, August 13th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,900 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total value of C$15,238.00.

On Friday, August 6th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.03, for a total value of C$8,025.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total value of C$162,640.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$8,700.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,400 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.90, for a total value of C$12,460.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.90, for a total transaction of C$8,900.00.

Shares of CVE:BLN traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.73.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLN. TD Securities cut their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackline Safety has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.