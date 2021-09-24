Systematic Financial Management LP Raises Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,349 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.35% of Encompass Health worth $26,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 24.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,735. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

