Kestrel Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Avid Technology comprises approximately 4.2% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $10,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 530.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Avid Technology by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 5,354.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $861,171.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,113,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $490,305.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 728,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,690,194.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,729 shares of company stock worth $3,286,156. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVID traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,957. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.37. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.63.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

